TODAY |

Dramatic footage shows flight attendant slammed into ceiling, passengers praying during extreme turbulence

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Travel

A passenger on a flight from Pristina in Kosovo to Switzerland has captured the moment a plane hit a severe pocket of turbulence.

Ten people were injured in the incident aboard the ALK Airlines flight including a flight attendant who was thrown into the ceiling.

Terrified passengers can be heard shouting in the video with some praying and others crying.

The incident happened about 20 minutes before the plane was due to land.

Emergency personnel were waiting on the tarmac and helped the passengers upon their landing, according to a spokesman of EuroAirport in Basel, Switzerland.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ten people were injured in the incident aboard the ALK Airlines flight including an attendant who was thrown into the ceiling. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    Travel
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    06:06
    Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
    Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
    2
    The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
    'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
    3
    Martin Cocker explains what money muling is and what to watch out for.
    Don't be duped into being a 'money muler' by scammers, Netsafe warns
    4
    If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
    5
    Hundreds turn out in Mangonui to farewell much loved publican and 'all round good bugger', Paddy O'Leary
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    Facebook unveiled a broad plan to create a new digital currency.

    Facebook plans its own currency, Libra, for 2 billion-plus users
    Topographical map of Japan.

    Strong earthquake jolts northwest Japan, prompting tsunami warning
    00:29
    Morgan scored 148 runs off 71 deliveries as England posted 397/6 in the 150-run win.

    Eoin Morgan smashes record 17 sixes in historic innings during England's World Cup routing of Afghanistan
    Close-up of various cold cuts on the serving tray - prosciutto, sausages, ham, salami etc.

    What's so bad about processed foods? Scientists offer new clues