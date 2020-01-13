TODAY |

'Drag queens are not for kids' - Children in tears after students ambush Brisbane reading session

Source:  AAP

A drag performer who was confronted by students during a children's reading event at a Brisbane library will pursue legal action over the incident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Children were in tears after their Brisbane library reading session with a drag queen was disrupted. Source: Nine

Men and women identifying themselves as members of the University of Queensland's Liberal National Club club stormed the public family event on Friday, chanting: "Drag queens are not for kids".

Footage of the incident has been watched hundreds of thousands of times online, as members of the Liberal National Party try to distance themselves from the individuals involved.

"Myself, drag queen Diamond, the Brisbane library staff, the families and their children were aggressively confronted by several individuals from the UQ Liberal National Club," entertainer Johnny Valkyrie wrote on Facebook.

"(They) burst into the event space, shouting and making vilifying comments against LGBTQIA+ people.

"This was planned and targeted at me. It hurt and affected so many others. I am sorry."

Drag Queen Story Time is run by the council in partnership with Rainbow Families Queensland, with entertainers leading singing, dancing, reading and craft classes for children and their families.

Valkyrie has reported the incident to police and says he is taking legal action.

Trevor Evans, the federal Liberal National Party member for Brisbane, said the "ratbags" who stormed the event were not party members.

"Last year the LNP resolved to take legal action to stop these ratbags from claiming to be affiliated with the LNP after some other silly stunts," he said in a statement.

"The ratbags who protested the event wouldn't know liberal values if they fell over them."

Councillor Vicki Howard said the actions of the "narrow-minded" protestors were "appalling" and did not represent the council or the LNP.

"It will not and never will be tolerated," she said in a statement.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
'There was a baby crying under the bus' - Witness recounts horror of Auckland accident
2
Latest Whakaari/White Island eruption victim identified as father of 21-year-old who also died
3
Idea of introducing koalas in NZ after bushfires 'rings alarm bells' for conservationist
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Serena Williams 'really proud' to claim first tennis title as a mother
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Another person dies of injuries from Whakaari /White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 20

Teenager escapes crocodile while trying to rescue turtle in Queensland

Iran's only female Olympic medallist has defected

Queen and Adam Lambert among line-up for Sydney bushfire relief concert