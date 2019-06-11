TODAY |

Dozing off in front of the TV may lead to weight gain, new research suggests

Associated Press
More From
World
Health
North America

Dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your metabolism and lead to weight gain and even obesity, a provocative but preliminary US research suggests.

The National Institutes of Health study published today isn't proof, but it bolsters evidence suggesting that too much exposure to light at night could pose health risks.

"It's really important that you have that daytime-nighttime cycle, so that you appropriately regulate hormones, hormones that regulate your sleep, hormones that regulate your hunger, said lead author Dale Sandler, a scientist with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, a division of NIH.

"What we've contributed is one simple thing that people might do in order to reduce their chances of becoming obese. It's a pretty easy prevention effort to just turn off the lights before you go to bed," Ms Sandler said.

Daily exposure to light and darkness helps maintain our 24-hour body clock, which regulates metabolism, sleep-promoting hormones, blood pressure, and other bodily functions.

Mounting research suggests disrupting that typical sleep-wake cycle may contribute to poor health, increasing risks for high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and obesity.

The researchers analysed health and lifestyle data on nearly 44,000 US women enrolled in an ongoing study seeking clues to causes of breast cancer.

The analysis focused on data on sleep, light exposure and weight gain during the study, but not on breast cancer. Results were published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Women in the study had medical exams and filled out health and lifestyle questionnaires when they enrolled and periodically after.
Those who reported sleeping at night in a room with a television on or a light were more likely to gain at least 4.9 kgs over about five years than those who slept in darkness.

They were also about 30 per cent more likely to become obese.

Ms Sandler said she is confident that the added weight wasn't from things like snacking at night, because the analysis accounted for other variables that could have led to weight gain such as diet, physical activity and sleep duration.

Ms Sandler said it's likely similar results would be found in men.

Animal research and smaller studies in humans have linked prolonged light exposure with weight gain.

Exactly how is uncertain but scientists think disruption in release of hormones related to sleep and appetite may be involved.

A woman asleep while holding a TV remote. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:38
Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
2
Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the decision was made based on New Zealand’s interests only.
NZ's Pacific orientated defence focus not because of China's influence in the region - Ardern
3
Around $785 million goes unclaimed – are you one of those missing out on getting their share?
Could you contribute more to KiwiSaver and be eligible for a $500 top up?
4
New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
5
The incident happened northbound, just north of the Drury interchange.
Delays expected on Auckland's Southern Motorway after truck catches fire
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger Ortiz was hospitalized Monday, June 10, 2019, following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Former MLB superstar in intensive care after being shot at close range in Dominican Republic bar
04:53
There is plenty of demand for the service, but the numbers of people choosing the career are on the decline.

'Baby whisperer' Karitane nurses decline as demand rises
02:29
The Australian Federal Police’s forensics team hunt for biological clues to help police in their investigations.

Canberra forensics lab helps solve some of Australia's most complex crimes

A file image of a courtroom.

Indian court convicts six for raping, killing eight-year-old girl in Kashmir