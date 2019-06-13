TODAY |

Dozens taken to hospital after Hong Kong protests over proposed China extradition law

Associated Press
At least 72 people were taken to hospitals in Hong Kong after massive protests over a proposal allowing extradition to the Chinese mainland escalated with violence and police force.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said overnight that two of the people were in serious condition.

Those injured include 50 males and 22 females.

The authority said 10 remained in treatment, 19 were in stable condition, and 41 have been released.

Citing the public demonstrations and traffic conditions, the seven hospitals urged people to avoid clogging up emergency and ambulance services.

The clash between protesters and police marked a violent new phase in the protest movement sweeping the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Police fired beanbag rounds and rubber bullets. and protesters threw rocks and metal barricades.

Protesters run away from riot police firing tear gas outside the Legislative Council during a massive demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Hong Kong police have used tear gas and high-pressure hoses against thousands of protesters opposing a highly controversial extradition bill outside government headquarters. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Protesters run away from riot police firing tear gas outside the Legislative Council during a massive demonstration in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
