 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Dozens of protesters target Environment Canterbury over dirty rivers

share

Source:

NZN

More than 100 protesters have flooded the Environment Canterbury offices in Christchurch asking for urgent action to be taken to save local rivers.

Protestors outside Environment Canterbury.

Protestors outside Environment Canterbury.

Source: Supplied

"We are standing up for our rivers and we are taking our democracy back," Greenpeace campaigner Gen Toop said this morning.

"We will not stand aside and let our rivers continue to be destroyed by too many cows."

Alongside urgent action, the activists are demanding the return of their democratic right to vote for their regional councillors, after the government removed elected councillors seven years ago.

The protesters say the only way to clean up rivers is to have fewer cows, but by enabling big irrigation schemes the government is giving the go ahead to more cows which means more polluted rivers.

"All political parties vying for government who are serious about saving our rivers must both reduce the dairy herd and return democracy to the people of Canterbury immediately," Ms Toop said.

Related

Environment

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.

03:03
Michael Holland returns to Panmure Park and Ride, where commuter chaos reigns supreme.

Clean-up and patrols coming at 'feral' Auckland park and ride where drivers block each other in

Auckland Transport says it'll start today by draining floodwaters at Panmure Park and Ride.

05:05
Marilyn runs her own business, but is only $36 better off a week than if she was collecting benefits.

'Left in the dust' - solo mum running her own cleaning business only just better off than on benefit

"It's just so hard to get ahead," says Marilyn de Bliquy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 