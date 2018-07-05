 

Dozens of motorists caught out as freshly laid bitumen turns Queensland road into tar trap

Specialist equipment is being flown up from Brisbane and drivers are being offered compensation after freshly laid bitumen in far north Queensland turned into a tar trap.

Bitumen melted onto tyres in Queensland.

More than 60 motorists were affected by the incident, with many needing to get their tyres replaced after bitumen lifted on the Millaa Millaa-Malanda Road on the Atherton Tablelands.

In many cases, the bitumen completely covered vehicles tyres, with authorities forced to close down the route on Wednesday.

Transport and Main Roads district director Sandra Burke said recent colder, wet weather followed by a sudden heatwave was believed to have destabilised the road surface.

The department is conducting a full investigation.

"The situation is completely unacceptable and I apologise on behalf of the department to all those people whose vehicles were damaged and travel plans disrupted by this extremely unusual event," Ms Burke said.

A specialised panel-heating machine is being transported from Brisbane to help with works to stabilise the road surface.

In the meantime, patch works have been carried out and the road reopened with a reduced speed limit, but motorists are fuming about the damage to their vehicles.

Vince Whalley runs a tyre shop at Malanda and says the damage to people's vehicles is significant.

"The tar coming off the tyres is knocking bumper bars loose, taking panels out underneath," he told the ABC.

Motorist Bridget Daley said her tyres were covered in three inches of bitumen.

"It was like we were insects caught in a spider's web and we were sinking," she told the ABC.

"There were people that were pulled up on the side of the road and they were in total and complete disbelief as to what had happened to their vehicles."

Any motorist affected by the incident can contact TMR to make a claim for compensation.

The works were carried out by an independent contractor and Ms Burke said it would be part of the investigation into the issue.

