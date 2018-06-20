 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Dozens missing after ferry sinks on lake in Indonesia

share

Source:

Breakfast

Eighteen survivors have been pulled from Lake Toba.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:15
3
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


02:30
4
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:44
5
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


Police car generic.

Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

A second person was also injured after two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Grey Lynn business last night.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 