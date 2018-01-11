Dozens of koalas killed in 'abysmal act' on Victoria farm sparks government reaction

Dozens of koalas found dead and injured on a Victorian farm have prompted a wave of indignation and a stern reaction from government.

"Baby Koala 'up a gum tree'. Source: Getty

Weekend reports from environmental group Friends of The Earth claiming hundreds of koalas were bulldozed into slash piles were partly confirmed by authorities yesterday.

At least 40 koalas are understood to have starved or been killed as a result of timber harvesting at Cape Bridgewater, near Portland.

About 80 surviving koalas have been assessed and are in the care of authorities, who also forecast the number of deaths to increase.

Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio decried what she described as an "abysmal act" and vowed to prosecute those responsible with the full force of the law.

Her warning was repeated by Premier Daniel Andrews, who left a stark message on Twitter.

"If these deaths are found to be deliberate, we expect swift action against those responsible," he said.

It's believed vegetation had been removed by contractors at the property before the owner undertook further clearance works.

read more Claims of koala 'massacre' at Victoria logging site, dead animals bulldozed into slash piles

Plantation hardwood processing company South West Fibre denied being responsible for the koala massacre, alleging it complied with all legal obligations during its works in October.

"Following the work the site was handed back to the landowner in November 2019," a statement from the company says.

"SWF left an appropriate number of 'habitat trees' for the existing koala population and provided details of such in a letter to the landowner noting that the koalas were uninjured and in good health."

According to the company, the remaining trees have since been cleared.

Industry body Australian Forest Products backed the claims from South West, condemning the "senseless koala deaths uncovered on a private property by a nature group".

"I'm advised that the operators were so careful that they even took an injured koala which they found during inspection to the vet," Australian Forest Products CEO Ross Hampton said.

The AFPA said it would launch its own investigation parallel to that of the government and confirmed the land was handed back to the owner before Christmas.

"It is unclear as yet who bulldozed the trees with the koalas apparently still in them but it is absolutely certain that this was not a plantation or a forestry company," Mr Hampton said.

"We support all those calling for the full force of the law to be applied to the perpetrator."