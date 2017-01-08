 

Dozens killed in car bomb blast in Syrian town of Azaz

At least 43 people were killed when a car bomb ripped through the centre of a busy commercial district of a rebel-held Syrian town along the Turkish border, damaging buildings and leaving rescue workers searching for survivors amid the wreckage, activists and rescue workers said.

At least 43 people are thought to have died in the blast outside a local courthouse.
The explosion went off overnight (NZ) outside a local court house and security headquarters operated by the opposition fighters who control the town, resident and activist Saif Alnajdi told The Associated Press from Azaz.

"It hit the busiest part of the town," Alnajdi said, referring to the administrative part of town.

Azaz, only a couple of miles away from the Turkish border, is a hub for anti-government activists and opposition fighters, as well as many displaced from the recent fighting in Aleppo city. 

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS has been accused of carrying out attacks there before.

Footage of the aftermath of the explosion showed a gutted area. Activists shared photos of bodies lying on the sidewalks and in the middle of the street as large clouds of black smoke lingered overhead.

Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, said those killed included six opposition fighters.

He said the explosion was caused by a rigged water or fuel tanker, which explains the large blast and high death toll.

The activist-operated local Azaz Media center put the death toll at 60, adding that search and rescue operations continued for hours after the explosion.

The Observatory said the explosion took place near the local courthouse operated by rebel groups.

The Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said 53 wounded Syrians were brought to Kilis' local hospital for treatment, including five in critical condition, transferred to Gaziantep. The agency said one later died.

Mr Alnajdi said some witnesses saw the vehicle— which he described as a tanker— drive into the town's centre.

The court house and the security headquarters were damaged, as well as the Red Crescent and municipality offices, according to activists in the area.

A nationwide cease-fire has gone into effect across most of Syria after Russia and Turkey, who support opposite sides of the conflict, reached an agreement late December.

It is set to pave the way for peace talks between Mr Assad's government and the opposition in Kazakhstan later this month. ISIS and al-Qaida-linked group Fatah al-Sham Front are not included in the deal, according to the Syrian government.

