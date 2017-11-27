 

Dozens injured after floor collapses at night club in Spain

Spanish authorities say that 22 people were hurt on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a night club collapsed and sent the revellers plunging into the basement.

Up to 22 people were injured when the floor beneath them caved in.
Emergency services for the Canary Islands say that the people fell "about one story" into the basement early Sunday (local time) after a hole of approximately four square meters (43 square foot) opened in the floor.

Emergency services say that two of those hurt suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists.

Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.

