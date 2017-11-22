Dozens of Indian soldiers cram onto moving motorcycle to break world record

In a daring stunt, 58 Indian Army personnel crammed onto a loaded moving motorcycle in an attempt to break a world record.

The 58 men, who are members of the Tornadoes motorcycle team, performed the act at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, according to Indian news outlet NDTV.

While riding a 500cc Royal Enfield motorbike, the corps were all dressed in colours of the Indian flag and rode for 1200 metres to successfully break the world record.

In a tweet by the Indian Army, they stated the "act was performed for the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records and Unique World Records at Yelahanka."