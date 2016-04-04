Dozens of horses, including pregnant mares, shot dead in QLD

Thirty-five horses, including pregnant mares, have been found shot dead in western Queensland.



Horse Source: istock.com

The horses were found by a member of the public at a property about 60km north of Longreach, with initial investigations indicating the animals were killed sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, police say.



The owner of the property was not home at the time of the incident.



Police say colts, mares, pregnant mares, geldings, and mares with foals afoot died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.



Detective Sergeant Allan Cook says the impact of such an incident is damaging to the local community.



"That is why the Queensland Police Service is working extremely closely with partner agencies to identify the person or people responsible," Det Sgt Cook said.



"We are strongly appealing to anyone with information to talk to police immediately."



Police are searching the 5000 acre property for additional wounded or dead horses.

