Dozens of homes destroyed as Chile's wildfires continue to burn

Chilean authorities said that 40 homes and almost 3,500 hectares of forest were destroyed by fires overnight.

Chile's Director of the National Emergency Office (ONEMI) warned people to be aware of the latest information on the fires.

The Parral region, he said, some 345 kilometres south of Santiago, remained on red alert, but the government had the "means to send all the necessary resources" if necessary.

Voracious wildfires have burned in Southern Chile throughout the month of February with thousands of people, including firefighters and experts from more than a dozen countries, battling the flames.