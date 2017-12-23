 

Dozens of ex-Miss Americas say CEO should quit after emails reveal he mocked contestants

Dozens of former Miss Americas have signed a petition calling on the chief executive and other top leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign over an email scandal.

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Some former Miss Americas shamed in emails from the pageant’s CEO are calling on him and other leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign. Hagan’s appearance and sexual habits were mocked in the emails. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas.

The Huffington Post reported yesterday on emails to and from the group's chief executive that mocked several former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

As of midafternoon Friday (local time), 49 former Miss Americas had signed a petition calling on pageant leadership to resign over the emails.

FILE- In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization, speaks during Miss America Pageant arrival ceremonies in Atlantic City, N.J. On Thursday Dec. 21, 2017, the Huffington Post published emails it obtained that show Haskell and others from the Miss America Organization commenting harshly on past winners' appearance, intellect and sex lives. Dick Clark Productions, the pageant's TV production partner, severed ties with the Miss America Organization over the emails, which it termed "appalling." (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization.

Betty Cantrell, Miss America 2016, tells the AP she had to endure "this misogynistic leadership" for a year, and she's glad the truth has come out.

CEO Sam Haskell and other pageant officials remained silent today after acknowledging he had apologised yesterday.

