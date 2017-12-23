Dozens of ex-Miss Americas say CEO should quit after emails reveal he mocked contestants

Dozens of former Miss Americas have signed a petition calling on the chief executive and other top leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign over an email scandal.

Miss New York Mallory Hytes Hagan reacts as she is crowned Miss America 2013 in Las Vegas. Source: Associated Press

The Huffington Post reported yesterday on emails to and from the group's chief executive that mocked several former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

As of midafternoon Friday (local time), 49 former Miss Americas had signed a petition calling on pageant leadership to resign over the emails.

Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization. Source: Associated Press

Betty Cantrell, Miss America 2016, tells the AP she had to endure "this misogynistic leadership" for a year, and she's glad the truth has come out.