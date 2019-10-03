Dozens of British MPs sign letter of solidarity with Duchess Meghan

Dozens of British MPs have signed a letter in "solidarity" with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The group of 72 women are supporting Meghan in her stand against media coverage of her and her family.

The letter criticises the tone of recent stories about the duchess as "outdated" and "colonial".



Earlier this month, the duchess launched legal action against the Daily Mail, accusing the outlet of publishing a private letter sent to her father, amongst other things.

“This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media,” Prince Harry said of the move in a statement he released on October 1.

Prince Harry is also suing The Sun and the Daily Mirror, two of Britain's most popular tabloid newspapers, over alleged phone hacking.