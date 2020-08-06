Dozens of Beirut protesters enter government buildings, demand justice over deadly blast

Dozens of Lebanese protesters have stormed the buildings of a number of government ministries and the headquarters of the country's banking association channeling their rage against state and financial institutions after the huge blast that killed over 160.

Lebanese soldiers stand among tear gas during clashes with protesters as part of a protest against the political elites and the government after this week's deadly explosion at Beirut port. Source: Associated Press

Overnight, protesters entered the empty buildings of the Foreign Ministry and declared it the headquarters of their protest movement. Others fanned out to enter the Economy and Energy ministries, and some walked away with documents claiming they will reveal the extent of corruption that permeates the government. Some also entered the Environment Ministry. Meanwhile, dozens of protesters broke into the banking association headquarters.

Yesterday's rally was in response to the devastating explosion at the Port of Beirut on Wednesday that killed nearly 160 people and wounded 6,000, defacing the capital’s coastline. Protesters demanded justice for the victims and wanted to hold the government accountable, complaining that years of corruption and mismanagement have brought about the disaster.

Public anger had already been rising in Lebanon before the blast because of an unprecedented financial crisis in which the national currency lost 80 per cent of its value. Banks imposed informal capital controls in a controversial effort to control the collapse of the pound and foreign currency flight. The dire conditions were deepened with rising power cuts and concerns that hospitals were facing severe shortages and financial troubles.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says an international conference today is aimed at bringing donors together to provide emergency aid and equipment to the Lebanese population.

Co-hosted by Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the video conference will see the participation of US President Donald Trump, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Jordan King Abdullah II, Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and other leaders from Russia, China and the European Union.

The money collected will be used to send emergency medical aid, equipment to help clear streets and rebuild schools and hospitals as well as to provide food for the civilian population, Macron’s office said.

Macron, who was the first foreign leader to visit Beirut in the wake of the devastating explosion, promised the aid would not go into “corrupt hands” but to non-governmental organisations and the civilian population.