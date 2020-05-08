Dozens of Australian journalists, media organisations could face contempt trials over Pell case

Journalists and media organisations could face more than a dozen separate contempt trials over the publication of details about George Pell's conviction.

Cardinal Pell was convicted behind closed doors on five child sexual abuse charges in December 2018 - and acquitted by the High Court this year.

Suppression orders in place because of a pending second trial, which was later dropped, meant his conviction could not be reported until months later.

But a number of media outlets published information about the conviction of a high-profile Australian and referenced court orders.

Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC has charged 11 corporations and 19 individuals with contempt over the publications.

Barrister Matt Collins is representing all 30 accused, and told Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday there are 13 separate issues in play and multiple trials are likely to be sought.

It would be wrong to have rival reporters and media companies face trial together with separate allegations and defences just because they have the same root issue, he said.

Justice John Dixon said the case, which has been going for more than a year, was dragging on too long.

He's listed November 9 for the first trial, but flagged the possibility it could happen sooner.

"I've got a holiday booked in Spain in September - so I'll be around," he joked.

"We'll just have to juggle this and see how we go, but let's keep it moving forward."

Full list of media outlets, editors, reporters accused of contempt:

* The Herald and Weekly Times Pty Ltd

* Charis Chang, news.com.au senior reporter

* News Life Media Pty Ltd

* Queensland Newspapers Pty Ltd

* Sam Weir, Courier Mail editor

* The Geelong Advertiser Pty Ltd

* Andrew Piva, Geelong Advertiser digital editor

* Nationwide News Pty Ltd

* Ben English, Daily Telegraph editor

* Lachlan Hastings, News Corp online editor

* Advertiser Newspapers Pty Ltd

* Michael Owen-Brown, Adelaide Advertiser digital editor

* The Age Company Pty Ltd

* Alex Lavelle, The Age editor

* Patrick O'Neil, The Age news editor

* Michael Bachelard, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald foreign editor, The Age investigations editor

* Fairfax Media Publications Pty Ltd

* Lisa Davies, Sydney Morning Herald editor

* Michael Stutchbury, Australian Financial Review editor-in-chief

* Patrick Durkin, Australian Financial Review Melbourne bureau chief

* Mamamia.com.au Pty Ltd

* Jessica Chambers, Mamamia content producer

* Allure Media Pty Ltd

* Simon Thomsen, former Business Insider associate editor

* Macquarie Media Limited

* Chris Smith, 2GB broadcaster

* Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd

* Lara Vella, Today reporter

* Christine Ahern, Today reporter

* Deborah Knight, Today host

(Source: Supreme Court of Victoria)