Dozens arrested in Chile during protests against visit of Pope Francis

Source:

Associated Press

Police in Chile's capital Santiago arrested dozens of protesters near a square where Pope Francis celebrated Mass today.

Many in the South American nation are angry over his 2015 decision to appoint a Bishop close to a Reverend found guilty of abusing children.
Protesters carried signs with messages like, "Burn, pope!" and "We don't care about the pope!"

Yesterday, several groups had said they planned on marching and protesting during the Mass.

Many Chileans are still furious over his 2015 decision to appoint a bishop close to the Reverend Fernando Karadima, a priest found guilty by the Vatican in 2011 of abusing dozens of minors over decades.

