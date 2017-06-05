 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Dozen people arrested after deadly London attack all released without charge

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 12 people arrested in connection to the London terror attack have all been released without charge. 

A van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended up at Borough Market where a stabbing spree began.
Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said officers made 12 arrests after the attack on Sunday. All those arrested were detained under the Terrorism Act.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at an address in Barking, London, and all the other arrests were conducted at another property also in Barking.

Of those at the second address, five men aged 27, 28, 52 and two aged 55 were arrested.

Six women were arrested at the second address aged 19, 24, 27, 49, 53 and 60.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left seven dead and dozens injured.
Source: 1 NEWS

The London attack began on Sunday (Saturday night, local time) when a rented van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

Details have emerged of two of the attackers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

00:38
2
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

00:43
3
The passenger said every Muslim has a chance to be radicalised.

Watch: 'Get off my bus or I get the police!' Driver boots Sydney woman to the kerb for launching into anti-Muslim tirade


01:07
4
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
5
The 12ft giant was spotted wandering the ponds at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island in South Carolina.

Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.

00:26
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

CCTV shows Sergio Farina ushering nearby civilians into his restaurant as people fled for their lives.

00:38
Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ