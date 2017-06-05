Dozen people arrested after deadly London attack all released without charge

The 12 people arrested in connection to the London terror attack have all been released without charge.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said officers made 12 arrests after the attack on Sunday. All those arrested were detained under the Terrorism Act.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at an address in Barking, London, and all the other arrests were conducted at another property also in Barking.

Of those at the second address, five men aged 27, 28, 52 and two aged 55 were arrested.

Six women were arrested at the second address aged 19, 24, 27, 49, 53 and 60.

The London attack began on Sunday (Saturday night, local time) when a rented van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.