Downpours leave motorists stranded in Texas floods

Heavy rain is once again battering parts of Texas, particularly the Houston area where streets are flooded and emergency personnel have performed dozens of high-water rescues.

Another round of heavy rain is battering parts of Texas, where streets are flooded and emergency personnel have performed dozens of high-water rescues.
Flash flood warnings were in effect on Wednesday for the Houston region as torrential rains closed some schools and delayed the opening for many others. Public transportation was delayed or suspended.

Houston fire officials say they've received more than 65 calls for high-water rescues, primarily from motorists stranded along flooded roadways.

Emergency management officials in the city of 2.2 million are asking people to avoid travel.

Some parts of the metro region received more than five inches of rain overnight.

Heavy rain also fell Wednesday in the region extending from San Antonio over to Austin. North Texas was also hit by scattered showers.

