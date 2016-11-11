Dow briefly falls nearly 1,600 points as US stocks plunge

 

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged nearly 1,600 points on today as two days of steep losses for US stocks brought an end to a period of record setting calm in the market.

After initially plunging, the Dow Jones closed this morning at a new all-time high.

Source: 1 NEWS

The heavy losses deepened a slump that began on Friday as investors worried that creeping signs of higher inflation and interest rates could derail the US economy along with the market's record-setting rally.

Energy companies, banks, and industrial firms are taking some of the worst losses and stocks turned lower for the year.

As of 3:20 p.m. Eastern time (2020GMT) the Dow had fallen 1,018 points. That put it on pace for its largest loss ever in point terms: it fell 777 points in September 2008 as the global economic crisis took hold. The decline brought it down four percent to 24,502.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 85 points, or 3.1 percent, to 2,676, on track for its biggest loss since June 2016. The Nasdaq composite fell 181 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 7,059. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was down 39 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 1,507. 

The S&P 500 is now down 6.7 per cent from its latest record high, set January 26.

Investors are worried about evidence of rising inflation in the US Increased inflation might push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly, which could slow down economic growth by making it make it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money.

