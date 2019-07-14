TODAY |

Doughnuts sell out amid tropical storm drenching southern US coast

Associated Press
More From
World
Weather News
North America

Nearly all businesses in Morgan City were shuttered as coastal Louisiana braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry.

One exception was Meche's Donuts Shop, where owner Todd Hoffpauir did a brisk business Saturday despite the pounding winds and pulsating rain.

Hoffpauir said he didn't plan to open at all. He arrived at his shop in the early morning to prepare dough for kolaches when police from the nearly department showed up to ask for coffee.

Clouds cover the sky over New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico
Clouds cover the sky over New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico Source: Associated Press

Hoffpauir said he didn't expect to have any customers because the weather was so bad. Instead, his store was packed.

Over the next five hours, Hoffpauir made 23 pots of coffee and countless numbers of doughnuts.

He said, "I must have done a thousand dollars' worth of business today."

The storm threatening the Louisiana coast weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm as it made landfall.

A man in a wheelchair makes his way down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall.
A man in a wheelchair makes his way down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall. Source: Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says none of the main levees on the Mississippi River in the state has failed or been breached so far because of Tropical Storm Barry.

But he warned at a news conference on today that the storm is just beginning and the state faces significant threats in the days ahead.

Authorities have previously said water was flowing over the tops of a few levees in areas south of New Orleans. But those are not the main levees protecting the Mississippi River.

Aimee Cutter, the owner of Beach House restaurant, walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
Aimee Cutter, the owner of Beach House restaurant, walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Weather News
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton is fast, fun and seriously addictive.
Pickleball making a racket in NZ having taken off in the US
2
Rain (file picture).
Weather warnings set in place as heavy rain is set to hit parts of NZ
3
Maria Folau against Barbados
Silver Ferns overwhelm Barbados with enormous win at Netball World Cup
4
It would be the first time such fees have been imposed.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's eco-warrior, emissions cutting image is a 'charade'
5
Robyn Angus surveys the damage to their paddock after a Tranzit bus veered off the road onto their property.
Charter bus carrying 41 teenagers crashes into Eketahuna lifestyle block, 10 taken to hospital
MORE FROM
World
MORE
US Vice President Mike Pence leaves the migrant tent city in Donna, Texas. Pence and eight GOP lawmakers toured the border station in Donna.

Mike Pence tour of migrant centre shows men crowded in cages

UK counter-terror police probe leak of Washington ambassador's cables
01:29
Thousands of residents have been told to evacuate their homes in the southeastern United States.

'It's powerful': Tropical storm starts lashing Louisiana
A pair of 2016 "Nike Mag Back to the Future" shoes are on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York. Sotheby's expects the shoes to auction online for $50,000 to $70,000

US sneaker heads set to attend New York's first sneaker auction