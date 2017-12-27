TODAY |

Double parent homicide motive 'unexplained', NSW court hears

Source:  AAP

As the sun rose over Sydney, IT worker David Reid got up and stabbed his mother as she ate breakfast.

Australia Police (file picture). Source: istock.com

He then walked into his parents' bedroom and did the same to his sleeping father.

But why the now-48-year-old "passive" and "non-violent" programmer turned homicidal in the Sutherland home is still yet to be fully explained, the NSW Supreme Court was told.

"The act was entirely unpredictable, unanticipated, unforeseeable ... and utterly out of character," defence barrister James Glissan said.

Reid is being sentenced for manslaughter after prosecutors accepted he had a partial defence to murder due to substantial impairment caused by an abnormality of the mind.

Medical experts agree he has depression but can't agree on what other psychiatric conditions he has, and therefore what treatments he will need.

Glissan, who acknowledged the crimes could only be viewed as very serious and terrible, said Reid's former colleagues had effectively described the software developer as "passive, non-violent and not ever,in any way, aggressive to anyone".

"That is entirely supported by every one of the statements tendered by his family," the barrister said.

"He'd never exhibited any tendency to violence."

Noting Reid had appeared truthful in interviews and shown a desire to understand the events, forensic psychiatrist Stephen Allnutt said the motive currently appeared "inexplicable".

"While he gives the motive, the motive seems to be not being happy with his parents and that being the cause of these problems," he said.

 "It's not the way most people would deal with that. They would just move out of home."

Allnutt said a constellation of symptoms pointed to underlying cognitive issues but the fundamental driving factor was unknown.

Depression had caused the "very intelligent man" to have a nihilistic view of his circumstances and his parents, who he remained dependent upon, the expert said.

"I get the feeling there was a strain in that relationship," Allnutt said.

"His response to that seems to be distorted and that's a combination of depression and a neurological cognitive problem."

The Crown accepted there was no element of subterfuge in any of Reid's discussions with triple-zero operators, police or medical experts.

But Justice Peter Johnson was urged to ensure any sentence accounts for Reid's ongoing risk.

"If he has a partner or gets involved in a close way with other people, who's to say this couldn't happen again," deputy senior crown prosecutor Mark Hobart SC said.

"There was no planning whatsoever.

"He just got up in the morning and killed his parents. It's quite frightening."

The sentencing hearing continues.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
2
KFC worker confirmed as Covid-19 case — What to do if you were at the store
3
Man killed in Papatoetoe police stand-off was deported from Australia in 2017
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
5
'I hardly see them' - Auckland mum has little time with children, working two jobs to meet living costs
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australian Uber driver jailed at least three years for rape of teen passenger
00:23

Heroic mum saves kids from burning building by dropping them from window in Turkey

Australia bins 150 Pfizer vaccine doses mistakenly left at wrong temperature
00:24

Man killed in Papatoetoe police stand-off was deported from Australia in 2017