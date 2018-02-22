 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Double-decker bus plunges down cliff in Peru killing 44 people

share

Source:

Associated Press

A double-decker bus ran off the Panamerican Highway and tumbled 200 metres down a cliff in southern Peru today, and police said at least 44 people died.

In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, a crashed bus lays on the bottom of a cliff in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff. (Andina News Agency via AP)

A crashed bus lies on the bottom of a cliff in Arequipa, Peru.

Source: Associated Press

Highway Police chief Jorge Castillo told The Associated Press that the death toll had risen as officers counted more bodies and worked to rescue survivors.

Some were flown to hospitals in military helicopters.

About two dozen people were injured.

The bus operated by the Rey Latino line ran off the road shortly after midnight near the mouth of the Ocona River on Peru's southern Pacific coast.

The cause wasn't immediately known, but accidents caused by reckless driving on poorly maintained mountain roads claim dozens of lives every year in Peru.

In January 52 people were killed in the country's worst road fatality in four decades.

Related

Accidents

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

00:24
2
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows mass of logs carried by raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

01:10
3
Question time became heated in Parliament this afternoon.

Paula Bennett in feisty exchange with PM over Kelvin Davis’ charter schools ‘conflict of interest’, before Winston leaps to her defence

00:15
4
Chris Houston smashed into Phil Bentham in his team’s Super League loss.

Watch: Former NRL player wipes out referee with cheap shoulder charge, gets slammed with two-match suspension

00:24
5
The couple were visiting a new arts centre in the English city.i

Watch: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed by cheering crowds on royal visit to Sunderland

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.

10:40
The fluoride debate: Paul Connett and Jonathan Coleman give opposing arguments

Watch: Fluoride can impair intelligence says professor but former Health Minister says water fluoridation is safe, beneficial

Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.

00:25
Seventeen people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

Florida school shooting survivors descend on state's capital and issue call for action over guns

Their biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, used by Nikolas Cruz who accused of killing 17 people.

00:24
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows mass of logs carried by raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

The powerful display of Mother Nature played out near Motueka on Tuesday where 170mm of rain fell.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 