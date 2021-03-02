TODAY |

Doses of newest Covid-19 vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, shipped across US

Source:  Associated Press

Nearly four million doses of the newest Covid-19 vaccine will to be delivered to US states for injections starting tomorrow.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has ordered five million doses of the one-jab vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS

Officials at the McKesson distribution centre in Shepherdsville cheered today for the first doses of Johnson & Johnson to come off the line and even signed the boxes on the way out.

They loaded them on a truck that went to the UPS facility to be unloaded, sorted, loaded onto planes and flown out for delivery.

J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

Juliett Watson, a driver at UPS, drove the truck to the UPS facility in Louisville. She says she knows people who got Covid and a friend who died from it, so she's excited to be part of the process to get vaccines to people.

"I'm happy that more vaccines are coming out and hopefully they will be available to more people, she said."

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
