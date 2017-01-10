Doors and gate smashed during raid of Kim Kardashian West's alleged jewellery thieves

French police arrested a suspect at an apartment in Paris overnight in connection with the October theft of more than $14 million dollars' worth of jewellery from Kim Kardashian West.

The suspect was one of 16 arrested in raids in different locations in the Paris region and in the south of France.

On October 3, 2016, robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where the American reality TV star was staying, tied her up, held her at gunpoint and then locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewellery.

Kardashian was in Paris attending fashion week shows.

Media reports said police tracked down the suspects through DNA evidence found at the residence.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said many were already known for robbery and other crimes.