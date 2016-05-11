'Don't use drones to be creepy' says Privacy Commissioner

Give your neighbour the gift of privacy this Christmas and don't be a creep with your new drone.

Source: 1 NEWS

That's the message from the Privacy Commissioner, who urged Kiwis not to misuse drones or security cameras given to them as Christmas presents.

This included not recording people or locations that would otherwise be private or not pointing them at a neighbour's window.

The Commissioner's office said it recently put together a guide on how to use cameras in public, called Our Pointers for Security Cameras and Drones, and urged the public to read it.

"Our office frequently gets asked about what is acceptable or not when using security cameras and drones," the office said in a statement.

"In response to this area of interest and concern, we've created new practical guidelines."