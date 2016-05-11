 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Don't use drones to be creepy' says Privacy Commissioner

share

Source:

NZN

Give your neighbour the gift of privacy this Christmas and don't be a creep with your new drone.

Drones have literally taken off as a consumer item for the PlayStation generation over the past couple of years but there are strict rules around their operation.

Source: 1 NEWS

That's the message from the Privacy Commissioner, who urged Kiwis not to misuse drones or security cameras given to them as Christmas presents.

This included not recording people or locations that would otherwise be private or not pointing them at a neighbour's window.

The Commissioner's office said it recently put together a guide on how to use cameras in public, called Our Pointers for Security Cameras and Drones, and urged the public to read it.

"Our office frequently gets asked about what is acceptable or not when using security cameras and drones," the office said in a statement.

"In response to this area of interest and concern, we've created new practical guidelines."

The guidelines should be of interest to recreational and commercial operators of drones and security cameras, it said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip


00:35
2
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:14
3
South Korean officials have reportedly said the missile came from South Pyongan province.

North Korean ballistic missile lands in Sea of Japan

04:36
4
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

00:24
5
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Kensington Palace announces Harry, Meghan's wedding date

04:36
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

Ashley Church says a capital gains tax would be "insane" and would have "the opposite effect to what the market needs".

03:14
Royal watcher Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel at Windsor is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.

'A very good balance between a public ceremony and private ceremony'

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells Joy Reid St George's Chapel is the perfect place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed.


00:30
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip

The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same area as a slip in October.

00:40
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.

00:29
The latest slip near the Birkenhead shops carried a piece of equipment with it but no one was injured.

Watch: Fresh slip at Auckland car park carries equipment down with it

There was major subsidence at the same spot in Birkenhead in October.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 