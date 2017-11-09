 

'I don't think it's a hoax' - President Trump backtracks over climate change claims

Associated Press
President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn't know if it's manmade and suggests that the climate will "change back again."

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired last night, Trump said he doesn't want to put the US at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

"I think something's happening. Something's changing and it'll change back again," he said. "I don't think it's a hoax. I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's manmade. I will say this: I don't want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't want to lose millions and millions of jobs."

Mr Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 when he sent a tweet stating, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive." He later said he was joking about the Chinese connection, but in years since has continued to call global warming a hoax.

"I'm not denying climate change," he said in the interview. "But it could very well go back. You know, we're talking about over a ... millions of years."

As far as the climate "changing back," temperature records kept by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that the world hasn't had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

Trump, who is scheduled on Monday to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael, also expressed doubt over scientists' findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes.

"They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael," said Trump, who identified "they" as "people" after being pressed by "60 Minutes" correspondent Leslie Stahl. She asked, "What about the scientists who say it's worse than ever?" the president replied, "You'd have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda."

Trump's comments came just days after a Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a warning that global warming would increase climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth.

The report detailed how Earth's weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if the world's leaders could somehow limit future human-caused warming.

Citing concerns about the pact's economic impact, Trump said in 2017 that the US will leave the Paris climate accord. The agreement set voluntary greenhouse gas emission targets in an effort to lessen the impact of fossil fuels.

On a different topic, Mr Trump told "60 Minutes" that he's been surprised by Washington being a tough, deceptive and divisive place, though some accuse the real estate mogul elected president of those same tactics.

"So I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah," he said. "Now I say they're babies."

He said the political people in Washington have changed his thinking.

"This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception," he said. "You make a deal with somebody and it's like making a deal with - that table."

Speaking at his old high school, Mr Bridges says he believed jail was the right place for some offenders.

Messy US divorce turns into murder-suicide
00:27
A bus on a Los Angeles motorway ploughed into other vehicles and crashed through a concrete divider, injuring at least 13 people and causing a large pile up.

Bus crashes through concrete divider on LA motorway, leaving 13 injured and causing huge pile up
00:21
The royals touched down this morning in Sydney, part of their first tour as a married couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia, ahead of NZ visit
Australian police officers.

Teenage boy killed in hit and run died alone on side of Queensland road

Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality

AAP
Australia's Labor Party wants laws protecting gay students from being excluded by religious schools extended to teachers and staff.

Australia's federal parliament will this week remove the power of faith-based schools to discriminate against children on the basis of their sexuality.

Labor leader Bill Shorten wants to extend this goodwill further by scrapping the ability of religious schools to hire and fire staff based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or relationship status.

"In my discussions with religious educators, it's clear this is not an exemption that they use or want to use," Mr Shorten told AAP on Monday.

"These laws are no longer appropriate, if indeed they ever were appropriate. It's time our laws reflected the values we teach our children."

Education Minister Dan Tehan said protecting LGBTI students from discrimination was a top priority for the coalition as MPs returned to Canberra after a three- week break.

"We want to deal with the issue of students ... I expect that something will be done over the coming days on that," Mr Tehan told Sky News.

However, the minister would not say whether the same legislative support would be extended to gay teachers.

He acknowledged the issue needed to be investigated, but said it was complicated.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he was mystified by the debate, saying there was no evidence gay kids had been discriminated against by religious schools.

"By all means let's protect people against discrimination," he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"But let's be very careful that anti-discrimination laws designed as shields are not converted by activists into swords."

Debate around discrimination against gay students and teachers has flared up in the past week, after the recommendations of a review into religious freedoms were leaked to the media.


The review, led by former attorney-general Philip Ruddock, did not recommend the removal of existing laws allowing faith-based schools to discriminate on the basis of sexuality.


It said the laws should be amended so religious schools publicly outlined their policies and provide them to workers.


However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has decided to abolish the exemptions to anti-discrimination laws altogether.


Religious schools in most states have been able to exclude LGBTI students since 2013, but have not been using the powers.


Even still, Mr Morrison concedes the prospect has been causing anxiety, and wants the issue dealt with swiftly.


Most voters are against laws which allow religious schools to select students and teachers based on their sexuality.


Three-quarters of respondents to a Fairfax-Ipsos poll rejected the exemptions to discrimination laws, including a majority of coalition, Labor, Greens and One Nation voters.


The Ruddock review was handed to the federal government in May but it is yet to provide a full response.

Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Source: Te Karere
Nine die in storm while climbing in Himalayas

Associated Press
Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides who died in a storm that destroyed their base camp on Gurja Himal mountain.

Two helicopters brought eight of the bodies to Kathmandu from the mountain after the weather cleared. The body of one of the Nepalese guides was flown to his village.

Grieving family members gathered at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Nepal's capital where the bodies were taken for autopsies before being handed to their families.

Evening view of Gurja Himal - Dhaulagiri Himal - Nepal
Gurja Himal. Source: istock.com

The storm swept the camp on Friday night, and word of the destruction got out yesterday morning. Helicopters were not able to land due to the continuing bad weather, but villagers reached the base camp yesterday evening and found the bodies.

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-metre (23,590-foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.

Officials unload the bodies after a helicopter carrying bodies of those killed in Gurja Himal mountain arrives at the Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal
Officials unload the bodies after a helicopter carrying bodies of those killed in Gurja Himal mountain arrives at the Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal Source: Associated Press
Wildlife carer critically injured trying to save husband from kangaroo

1 NEWS
An Australian wildlife carer and her husband, both aged in their 60s, were mauled by a kangaroo on Saturday night at their home. 

Linda Smith, 64, is suffering with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, several internal injuries and multiple cuts to her arms and legs after trying to save her husband Jim from the kangaroo. She was expected to undergo surgery yesterday. 

She has been a wildlife carer for the past 15 years and told the Brisbane Times "around 30 kangaroos and wallabies come in each night to be fed."

They had assumed it was one of the kangaroos they had raised and were feeding it when it attacked.

"Jim was on the ground and the kangaroo just kept at him... I do understand what happened but I have never seen one that aggressive – it was in there for a fight and it wouldn’t back off.”

Her husband was taken to hospital with multiple lacerations and their son, in his 40s was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

Paramedics told the Brisbane Times they were "shocked to be confronted with such serious injuries to the patients involved... if the kangaroo was able to continue to conflict further injury, her life (would have been) yes in danger."

One victim was left with a punctured lung following the incident near Toowoomba at the weekend. Source: CH9
Two metre bull shark leaps into tinnie on family fishing trip in north Queensland

AAP
A two-metre bull shark has leapt into a Queensland family's boat, leaving them with a whopper of a tale to tell.

Witness Ken Madsen had just come off the Proserpine River in the Whitsunday region when he clocked an almighty splash and heard the family yelping for help as the shark jumped into their tinnie.

"There was an almighty commotion and carry on, and the next thing I hear is 'help', 'help' and saw the tail end of the shark disappearing into the boat," he's told the Sunshine Coast Daily of the drama he witnessed earlier this month.

"The kids ran up the front of the boat because there wasn't much room.

"You could see the seat from the boat floating down the river. The shark had knocked it out when it jumped in."

Mr Masden relaunched his boat and went to the family's aid, taking two kids onboard, and towing the tinnie back to shore, the stunned shark still lolling around in the belly of the vessel.

With the help of two other men, they were able to grab the shark by the tail and haul it onto a pontoon, where they took photos of the bloodied beast.

But the drama didn't end there, with some members of the petrified family initially unwilling to leave their boat after a croc was spotted on the river bank nearby.

All members of the family made it safety back to shore eventually, but Mr Madsen said they were scared stiff by their October 5 experience.

"The kids reckon they're never going fishing again."

The shark weighed 150kg. Source: Mark Norman
