'I don't think his stylist appreciated my handiwork' - Kiwi relives the moment he butchered Mel Gibson's beard live on Jimmy Kimmel's show

A Kiwi man who had his long hair shaved off by Mel Gibson live on America's Kimmey Kimmel show says he had been planning on doing the fundraiser Shave for a Cure.

Aucklander Will Cran was sightseeing on Hollywood Blvd when he was approached by Jimmey Kimmel's staff because they needed guys with long hair for a segment on the show.

"I was hesitant at first because I had been planning to do Shave for a Cure, but it's not everyday you get a chance to have your hair cut on Jimmy Kimmel Live so I thought I would go for it and try and raise the money after," he told 1 NEWS.

He said everyone was "really friendly and helpful" and after having his head of long curls buzzed by Gibson the mechanical engineering student in turn took the clippers to the actor's well-known beard.

"They told me about 20 times not to touch Mel's hair with clippers," he said.

But after Kimmel made the suggestion on Live TV Gibson wasn't hesitant to hand the clippers over to Mr Cran to get some revenge.

"I don't think his stylist appreciated my handiwork on his beard," the Kiwi said. "I could see him in the background freaking out."

But Mel next appeared on the show clean shaven.

"Mel was a friendly guy, good sport," Mr Cran said.