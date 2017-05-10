 

'I don't think Christmas is on my radar' - Mum dying of cancer opens up about death and her final project

An Australian mum who has battled with breast cancer for seven years has opened up about coming to terms with dying and her final bid to raise money for breast cancer research.

After battling breast cancer for seven years, Connie Johnson hopes to raise $1million with the world’s biggest trail of coins in the shape of a heart.
Connie Johnson's journey with cancer was given the spotlight after her famous brother, Australian Actor, Samuel Johnson dedicated his Logie win to his sister last month.

"My sister is succumbing finally to the perils of cancer a a three decade long tussle and rather than rolling over, she's going out blazing with an attempted world record for the longest line of coins, absurdly," said Johnson choking back tears as he accepted the award.

He also urged people to head to his charity Love Your Sister, that he created in the wake of her diagnosis of terminal cancer seven years ago, when she was 33.

Connie is now preparing to say goodbye to her friends and family, but not before one "last hurrah".

Speaking to News.com.au's Kristen Henry, Connie said, "I don't think Christmas is on my radar".

"I've got the Big Heart Project to distract me, to keep me busy. To make me focus on something other than myself.

"Over the past seven years I've gone into some very deep pits of despair. I feel like if I wasn't focused on the Big Heart Project right now that's where I would be," she said.

The Big Heart Project is Connie's "last hurrah", she is hoping to break the world record for the longest line of coins, which currently stands at 75.4km.

To break the record Connie plans to lay nearly four million five cent coins in the shape of a love hear at netball courts in Canberra today.

