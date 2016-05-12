 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Don't squeeze! Has Australia solved the bruised avocado conundrum?

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Australia might have solved one of life's burning issues - the bruised avocado.

Avocado file image.

Avocado file image.

Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater

Research conducted this year found 97 per cent of customers gave avocados a squeeze to test ripeness before buying, leading to bruising.

The Australian avocado industry looked at various ways to stop this happening.

It found segregating the fruit on display according to the stages of ripeness and using signs to tell customers which fruit to buy according to when they wanted to eat it reduced bruising by 60 percent and led to an increase in the amount of fruit sold.

NZ Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular tells Guyon Espiner on Radio NZ's Morning Report that when it comes to ripeness: don't squeeze and trust your eyes.

Hass avocados are the number-one traded avocados in the world because they store very well and colour up so perfectly.

"Believe the colour, use your eyes, that lovely purple-brown colour does mean it’s ready to eat today.”

Scoular also says when it comes to ripening, there’s no shortcut once the fruit’s off the tree.

Bananas can help, but never, never try to ripen in the oven.

Related

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Watch: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

00:14
3
Gymnast Aly Raisman, one of Larry Nasssar's victims, delivered a powerful speech.

'For too long we were ignored' - 141 survivors of sexual abuse by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar stand united at ESPY awards

4

Princess Eugenie invites 1200 members of the public to her royal wedding

5
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.