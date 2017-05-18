 

Don't pull away! Cop Tasers handcuffed suspect kneeling on ground

The officer was reprimanded over the 2016 incident in Texas that's now been leaked publically.
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Smoke billows from 19th floor of central Auckland high rise

Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


Distracted salesman then delivers astonishing explanation for horror mistake.

Watch: Runaway car canons into family's lounge – as owner chases in despair

Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

