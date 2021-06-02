TODAY |

Don't look down: New London swimming pool spans two buildings, 35m in the air

It won't appeal to those scared of heights, but for those who don't mind looking down, a new London apartment complex's swimming pool might be the perfect place to cool off. 

The sky pool, suspended in the 14-metre gap between two buildings, is only open to residents of the development. Source: Breakfast

Suspended between two apartment buildings 35m up in the air, the transparent swimming pool at Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms in London's southwest sees swimmers enjoying a dip with a view. 

According to Mail Online, the pool's acrylic base is 30cm thick in some places and it holds 375 tonnes of water.

It was built in the US before being shipped to Britain.

A two-bedroom apartment in the complex costs over $2 million, while the penthouse is $10 million.

According to reports, residents in the complex's shared ownership apartments aren't allowed to use the pool. 

Shared ownership allows people to purchase a share in the apartment and pay rent on the rest. 

