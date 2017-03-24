 

'I don't know if I'll ever tour again' - Adele pens heartfelt goodbye to fans on final night of world tour

Adele has said hello to tens of thousands of fans at 119 shows around the world in the past year, and now she might be saying goodbye.

The Grammy award winning singer's hit song Hello was met with booming cheers from thousands of Kiwis.
The singer returned to the stage at Wembley Stadium in London today, confirming the worst, that she has decided to take a break from touring - possibly forever, The Sun reports.

She delivered the news to the 98,000 concert-goers with a handwritten note in her program.

"So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end.

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things.

"Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!" she wrote.

"I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done.

"I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on my life.

"And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.

"Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now."

The star made the most of her huge show, making an emotional plea for fans to donate money to the Grenfell Tower victims.

The pop superstar, who hails from North London, did her best to raise spirits at the scene of the horrifying fire.
"Listen, a glass of wine here costs more than what I'm asking you to donate," she said.

And as for her plans after the tour she said, "I'm gonna smoke some fags, I'm gonna have some whiskey".

"I can't f***ing wait!"

