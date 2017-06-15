'I don't know' - boss in charge of cladding on London inferno apartment tells Piers Morgan he doesn't know if there is link with spread of fire

The director of the company that installed the cladding on the London apartment block which went up in flames, killing at least 12 people, has admitted he doesn't know what the cladding is made of.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Rydon director Andrew Goldman was grilled by Piers Morgan over the material, and if it was flammable.

There had been a NZD$17.6 million refurbishment of Grenwall Tower over two years, which included installation of exterior cladding, which many have suggested helped quickly spread the fast-moving fire, AAP reported.

"Almost all witnesses have said they saw the cladding basically firing up, bits of it were just igniting before their very eyes," Mr Morgan said.

"There will be many other people living in buildings with this type of cladding in this country who want to know what the hell has gone on. Can you us tell what the cladding was made of?"

Mr Goldman said, "I don't know the exact material the cladding was made of, no."

Mr Morgan pressed on.

"Was that cladding made of materials that include combustible materials?"

After pausing Mr Goldman answered: "Where there is a link between the spreading of the fire, the cause of the fire etcetera and the cladding, I don't know."

"There are various different types of cladding and I don’t know the exact specifications. It’s a terrible disaster and again we want to get to the bottom as quickly as possible," he said.