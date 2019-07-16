'I don't have a racist bone in my body!' Trump continues to defend tweets

President Donald Trump called on fellow Republicans to stick with him, "not show weakness" and oppose a House resolution condemning his tweets that urged four Democratic congresswomen of colour to return to their countries.

His comments, he insisted, "were NOT Racist."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke two days of silence about Trump's insults, agreeing that Trump is not a racist but mildly admonishing him as well.

The Kentucky Republican said that "from the president to the speaker to the freshman members of the House," leaders should follow the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dictum of attacking ideas, not the people who espouse them.

"There's been a consensus that political rhetoric has gotten way, way heated across the political spectrum," McConnell told reporters.

Earlier, Trump renewed his rain of insults against the four lawmakers — American citizens all — as his GOP allies in Congress mostly leapt to his defense. Following his cue, they tried refocusing the battle by accusing the four progressive freshmen and their party of pushing the country toward socialism.

The House began debating the resolution that would condemn "President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimised and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of colour."

"This resolution is not about partisanship," said No. 2 Democratic House leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland. "It's about prejudice and the necessity to confront it."

Democrats were hoping the resolution would put Republican lawmakers on the spot and would win some GOP votes. Top Republicans were urging their GOP colleagues to stand against the language, and it was unclear if any would defect.

"The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show 'weakness' and fall into their trap," Trump tweeted.

"I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" he wrote.

He also reprised a taunt he initially made on Monday, tweeting, "If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!" The lawmakers strongly oppose Trump's policies and have voiced support for his impeachment.

His barrage came amid a continued backlash to his weekend tweets that the progressive women "go back" to their "broken and crime-infested" countries.

The tweets, widely denounced as racist, were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.