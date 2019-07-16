TODAY |

'I don't have a racist bone in my body!' Trump continues to defend tweets

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

President Donald Trump called on fellow Republicans to stick with him, "not show weakness" and oppose a House resolution condemning his tweets that urged four Democratic congresswomen of colour to return to their countries.

His comments, he insisted, "were NOT Racist."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke two days of silence about Trump's insults, agreeing that Trump is not a racist but mildly admonishing him as well.

The Kentucky Republican said that "from the president to the speaker to the freshman members of the House," leaders should follow the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dictum of attacking ideas, not the people who espouse them.

"There's been a consensus that political rhetoric has gotten way, way heated across the political spectrum," McConnell told reporters.

Earlier, Trump renewed his rain of insults against the four lawmakers — American citizens all — as his GOP allies in Congress mostly leapt to his defense. Following his cue, they tried refocusing the battle by accusing the four progressive freshmen and their party of pushing the country toward socialism.

The House began debating the resolution that would condemn "President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimised and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of colour."

"This resolution is not about partisanship," said No. 2 Democratic House leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland. "It's about prejudice and the necessity to confront it."

Democrats were hoping the resolution would put Republican lawmakers on the spot and would win some GOP votes. Top Republicans were urging their GOP colleagues to stand against the language, and it was unclear if any would defect.

"The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show 'weakness' and fall into their trap," Trump tweeted.

"I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" he wrote.

He also reprised a taunt he initially made on Monday, tweeting, "If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!" The lawmakers strongly oppose Trump's policies and have voiced support for his impeachment.

His barrage came amid a continued backlash to his weekend tweets that the progressive women "go back" to their "broken and crime-infested" countries.

The tweets, widely denounced as racist, were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.


The president said they should go back to where they came from, despite all but one having been born in the US.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Tongan Thor’s comments came after Samu Kerevi apologised for “offending” fans for posting “I love Jesus” on social media.
Wallabies still shaken up after brazen robbery of Taniela Tupou's phone in South Africa
2
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand warms up during the IWF Weightlifting World Championships in Anaheim, California, USA on 5 December 2017. Free to use for editorial news use only. Photo: Elieko / IWF World Championships @eleikosport, @liftinglife, @usa_weightlifting, @iwfnet.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
3
Seventeen-year-old murdered and the pictures circulated online.
Images of stabbed teen's corpse remained on Instagram for 24 hours
4
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
5
Becky Lasenby’s journey on the Emirates A380 was far from smooth.
Woman on nightmare flight from Auckland to Dubai describes 'terrifying' moment severe turbulence hit plane
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Seventeen-year-old murdered and the pictures circulated online.

Images of stabbed teen's corpse remained on Instagram for 24 hours
01:56
The computing pioneer and code breaker didn’t get the public recognition he deserved before his death in 1954.

WWII codebreaking hero Alan Turing to be face of Britian's new 50 pound note
02:05
Cotton On is one of the many companies who source cotton from Xinjiang in China, and are now reviewing their supplies in light of forced labour revelations.

Cotton On among major clothing retailers to review supply chains after forced labour allegations
Dr. Jori Fleisher, neurologist, examines Thomas Doyle, 66, at the Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago. Doyle, 66, hopes blood tests may someday replace the invasive diagnostic testing he endured to be diagnosed 4.5 years ago with Lewy body dementia.

Scientists close in on blood test to screen people for Alzheimer's