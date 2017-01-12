'Don't go stealing!' Aussie comedian's epic rant about car thieves wins over the internet

An Australian youth worker has delivered a humorous tirade about car thieves in his home town and gone viral on the internet as a result.

Ian Zaro's rant about crime in Townsville has struck a chord across the Tasman, being viewed close to 200,000 times since being posted on Tuesday.

In it, he takes aim at the "nasty" people who help themselves to things that aren't theirs.

"With all the youth crime that's been happening I thought 'hey, I make funny videos, why not get the message across with something with a bit of humour in it," he told 7 News.

Mr Zaro shot to fame in 2015 when a lip-syncing video he produced also went viral.

The video racked up over 12 million views.