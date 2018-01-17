'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

An Australian woman was approached by a man while outside her apartment, who touched her inappropriately with the excuse, "Sorry I had to".

CCTV footage shows Gold Coast woman Jesse Ratu finishing her run and buzzing up to her apartment, when the man comes up behind her and pats her bottom five times.

"I could see his reflection walking quite fast up to me and it gave me a bit of a fright to be honest."

Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused. She told 9 NEWS he said to her, "Sorry I just had to, you have the best arse".

"I think I said something like, 'Don't f***ing touch me'," she said, and she quickly went through the apartment door, as he reaches out and then turns and walks away.

Her partner went downstairs after she told him what happened, but the man had disappeared.

"I was really upset, by the time I was telling my partner I was crying and screaming," she told 9 NEWS.