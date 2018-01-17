 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Australian woman was approached by a man while outside her apartment, who touched her inappropriately with the excuse, "Sorry I had to". 

Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.
Source: Nine

CCTV footage shows Gold Coast woman Jesse Ratu finishing her run and buzzing up to her apartment, when the man comes up behind her and pats her bottom five times. 

"I could see his reflection walking quite fast up to me and it gave me a bit of a fright to be honest."

Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused. She told 9 NEWS he said to her, "Sorry I just had to, you have the best arse". 

"I think I said something like, 'Don't f***ing touch me'," she said, and she quickly went through the apartment door, as he reaches out and then turns and walks away. 

Her partner went downstairs after she told him what happened, but the man had disappeared. 

"I was really upset, by the time I was telling my partner I was crying and screaming," she told 9 NEWS. 

Police are looking for the man. 

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

02:00
2
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious - police

00:35
3
The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.

Watch: Neighbour 'had a suspicion' about California house of horrors that saw 13 siblings rescued

00:28
4
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

00:24
5
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 