'Don't f***ing touch me' - CCTV footage captures stranger groping Aussie woman outside her apartment

Nine

Gold Coast mum Jesse Ratu had her music still playing when she was touched without permission.
Crime and Justice

00:41
1
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

02:00
2
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious - police

00:35
3
The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.

Watch: Neighbour 'had a suspicion' about California house of horrors that saw 13 siblings rescued

00:28
4
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

00:24
5
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

00:41
02:00
02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.



 
