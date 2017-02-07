 

'I don't drink the water' – residents fearful after sinkhole swallows 800 litres of radioactive water

A massive sinkhole in Florida that swallowed over 800 litres of radioactive water is now in the process of getting filled.

Work is underway to fill a sinkhole which opened up in Florida spilling litres of contaminated water into an aquifer in Florida.
Source: Associated Press

It's been roughly six months since the sinkhole opened up at Mosaic's New Wales plant in Mulberry, Florida.

The plant takes phosphate rock and converts it into fertilizer.

The 150-foot wide sinkhole opened up underneath a gypsum stack six months ago - spilling more than 700 million litres of contaminated water into the aquifer.

Since then, workers and contractors have been trying to figure out the best way to stabilize and fill the hole.

Video taken from WFTS-TV's helicopter last week shows a built-up ring around the hole for people to work and crews have begun pumping in a concrete-like mixture to fill the hole.

Joyce Hunter lives a couple miles from the plant and is one of the hundreds of neighbours living from water test to water test.

Hunter says "I don't drink the water, I don't cook with the water, I use bottled water altogether. I do shower in the water and I will probably start to glow one day."

She and her neighbour, Ron Lynn, say they are just praying the radioactive water that got sucked into the hole doesn't reach their private wells.

So far, Mosaic says tests show that contaminated water has not left the company's property.

The state ordered Mosaic to keep testing the wells every quarter this year and twice in 2018

Meanwhile, the company has built a concrete plant nearby to keep pumping concrete into the hole during this "stabilizing phase".

