Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plummets in popularity after Jenner announced new name

A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, according to the US's Social Security annual list of the most popular baby names.

Overnight the first promo for Caitlyn Jenner's new reality TV show 'I am Cait' has been released. In it, the transgender says she is the new normal.
Source: Breakfast

The four names that dropped the most were all variations of the same name: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn.

"It was inevitable," said Laura Wattenberg, founder of BabynameWizard.com. "Caitlyn was already falling in popularity. Now it is suddenly controversial."

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the 1,000 most popular baby names for 2016 yesterday.

An emotional Caitlyn Jenner was brought to tears thanking her family after receiving an ESPY award.
Source: Supplied

Emma was the top baby name for girls for the third year in a row. It was followed by Olivia, Ava, Sophia and Isabella.

Noah was the top baby name for boys for the fourth year in a row. It was followed by Liam, William, Mason and James.

All four versions of Caitlyn fell out of the top 1,000.

In 2015, the former Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, shocked the world when she announced that she is now a transgender woman. 

The issue sparked much debate and an outpouring of support for Jenner in a country that is still evolving in its views of gay marriage and equal rights for the LGBT community.

Wattenberg said parents don't want to give their children names that might attract controversy.

It's one reason few parents name their children after politicians.

"Even parents who are huge Donald Trump supporters are unlikely to name their child Donald," Wattenberg said. "In part, we just want to avoid controversy in picking names."

For the record, Donald fell 45 spots last year, to No. 488. Hillary fell out of the top 1,000 names in 2009 and has not returned.


