Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin' scientists say

Associated Press
Scientists are touting the first sighting of a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin in the ocean off Hawaii. But don't call it a "wholphin," they say.

The melon-headed whale is one of the various species that's called a whale but is technically a dolphin.

"Calling it something like a wholphin doesn't make any sense," said one of the study's authors, Robin Baird, a Hawaii research biologist with Washington state-based Cascadia Research Collective.

"I think calling it a wholphin just confuses the situation more than it already is."

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

It's also only the third confirmed instance of a wild-born hybrid between species in the Delphinidae family.

The label "wholphin" has stuck for a hybrid born in 1985 at Hawaii's Sea Life Park of a false killer whale and an Atlantic bottle-nose dolphin.

The hybrid named Kekaimalu still lives at the marine mammal park, where she helps teach children about genetics.

News of the hybrid spotted in the wild during Navy-funded research to study the effects of sonar, proves the "genetic diversity of the ocean," said Sea Life Park Curator Jeff Pawloski.

"I always thought they were out there in the wild existing — it only makes sense," he said. "And to know she has cousins out there in the ocean is an amazing thing to know."

While some news organisation have described the melon-headed whale and rough-toothed dolphin hybrid as a new species, in order for that to happen other things need to occur, including more widespread hybridisation, Baird said.

"That isn't the case, although there are examples where hybridisation has resulted in a new species," he said. "There's no evidence to suggest it's leading toward anything like species formation."

The male hybrid presents an opportunity to look for others. Hybrids generally occur when there's a decline in the population in one of the parental species, so scientists will be looking out for such a decline.

A likely scenario for how the hybrid came to be is a melon-headed whale getting separated from its group and ending up travelling with rough-toothed dolphins.

Scientists don't know how old it is, but believe it's close to adult age.

Photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii. Source: Associated Press
North Korean Lt. Gen. An Ik San, center left, shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun upon his arrival at the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Generals from the rival Koreas met Tuesday at their shared border for talks meant to ease a decades-long military standoff, Seoul officials said. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)

Rival Koreas' generals discuss easing military confrontation
00:38
The grey horn shark has since been returned after CCTV footage caught them in the act.

Watch: Bizarre moment couple smuggle shark out of US aquarium in a pram
Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the TripAdvisor App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a Renault car. TripAdvisor is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel-related content.

Meriton fined $3m for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments
00:28
Sydney Watson has started a GoFundMe page for the event scheduled for August.

Woman plans March for Men in Melbourne, says there has been 'an assault on men collectively' in recent weeks

Man, 25, who planned Brisbane Molotov cocktail suicide attack to spend at least 13 years in jail

Associated Press
An extremist who planned a suicide attack with Molotov cocktails in Australia after he was prevented from flying to Syria to fight was sentenced by an Australian judge today to 17 years in prison.

Agim Kruezi, 25, had pleaded guilty in the Queensland state Supreme Court to preparing for an incursion into a foreign state and preparing for a terrorist act.

It is illegal under Australian law for an Australian citizen to fight in a foreign country except for a state military force.

Kruezi was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison, with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Justice Rosalyn Atkinson found he had not rejected the violent, extremist views that led him to buying materials to create Molotov cocktails to unleash an attack.

"You remain a serious risk to the public," Atkinson said.

She ruled Kruezi wanted to create "death or destruction" in Australia and was motivated by a religious duty.

Kruezi's bid to travel to Syria to fight with al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat Al Nusrah in March 2014 was blocked by officials at Brisbane Airport.
He turned his focus to an attack on home soil after his passport was canceled.

He was arrested in a police raid at his home in Logan, south of Brisbane, in September 2014 after buying 10 liters (2.6 gallons) of gasoline in a jerry can.

Prosecutor Lincoln Crowley told the court Kruezi was planning "to kill random, innocent people in a public place and ultimately die as a martyr in that attack."

A molotov cocktail being thrown during a riot
A molotov cocktail (file picture). Source: istock.com
1 NEWS | Associated Press
The head of Malaysia's civil aviation authority has stepped down after an investigation into missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 "showed lapses by the air traffic control centre in Kuala Lumpur," Reuters reports.

"It is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia effective 14 days from the date of the resignation notice which I have served today," Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said in a statement.

Read more: Four years after MH370 disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed.

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Authorities also said it wasn’t the end of the matter as the wreckage is yet to be found. Source: Nine
