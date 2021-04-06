TODAY |

'I don't believe what Meghan Markle said' — Piers Morgan won't stop doubting Harry and Meghan

Source:  AAP

Piers Morgan has accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "complete hypocrisy" over their interview with Oprah Winfrey and said he has the "universal support" of the British public.

Morgan sat down for a tell-all with Fox’s Tucker Carlson following last month’s drama where he left his job after airing controversial views following the Oprah interview. Source: Fox News: Tucker Carlson

Morgan left his job on Good Morning Britain last month after saying he did not believe what Meghan had told Winfrey.

The duchess said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

In his first TV interview since he departed Good Morning Britain, Morgan spoke to US conservative news personality Tucker Carlson and stood by his comments, accusing the couple of the "most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job" on the royal family.

Despite losing his job on Good Morning Britain, the controversial broadcaster isn’t backing down. Source: Associated Press

And he said he has the backing of the public. Morgan said: "Old, young, black, white, it didn't matter. They've been coming up to me in their droves all day every day."

Morgan said people either agree with his comments on Meghan or defended his right to free speech.

"The British people have seen through this," he told the Tucker Carlson Today program on the Fox Nation streaming service.

The controversial host stormed off set yesterday after he was criticised for his comments about her mental health. Source: Breakfast

Morgan said he has had a lot of job offers since leaving Good Morning Britain and explored the circumstances surrounding his departure.

He briefly walked off the set after a confrontation with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Morgan described his former colleague as "the stand-in weather guy who does the weather occasionally".

He added: "He's not a journalist. But he's somebody I've helped with his career a number of times when he's asked me to."

Morgan accused Beresford of a "premeditated attack ... on a personal level".

He said he should not have walked off the set. And Morgan addressed his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid's on-air statement regarding his departure.

He said he "didn't particularly like it", but suggested she was in the "grip of fear".

"I think she was fearful that

