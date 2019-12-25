Donations for NSW firefighters stolen on Christmas

A woman is due to face court accused of stealing items donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service on Christmas Day in Sydney's northwest.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

Police will allege the 37-year-old broke into a Schofields supermarket about 3.40pm yesterday and stole food, SIM cards and a trolley of food and drinks donated to the RFS.

The woman and a man allegedly kept driving when officers tried to stop them as they left the scene.

The car hit a fence shortly after and the couple was arrested.

The woman is due to face the Parramatta Bail Court later today charged with break, enter and steal, and negligent driving.