Donald Trump's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'risk of further incitement of violence'

Twitter has permanently suspended Donald Trump's account on the social media platform after a "close review" of his recent posts.

In a statement today, Twitter says the decision was made "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

It comes after a violent mob of supporters overran US Capitol on Thursday.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said.

"Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

"We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."

Meanwhile, calls are mounting for legal action following the Capitol attack, in which one protestor was shot to death by Capitol police and Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died. Three other people died from “medical emergencies” during the demonstration.