Donald Trump's son-in-law expected to be named senior adviser to president

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president.

Jared Kushner. Source: Associated Press

Mr Kushner, who has been one of Mr Trump's top counsellors, will continue in that role in White House, according to two people today who were briefed on the decision but not authorised to discuss it publicly.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.

He will need to argue that a federal anti-nepotism law that bar officials from appointing relatives to government positions does not apply to him.