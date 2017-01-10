 

Donald Trump's son-in-law expected to be named senior adviser to president

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president.

File - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of of President-elect Donald Trump walks from Trump Tower, in New York. Kushner is taking steps to distance himself from his sprawling New York real estate business, in what is the clearest sign yet he is planning to take a position in his father-in-law's administration. Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Jared Kushner.

Mr Kushner, who has been one of Mr Trump's top counsellors, will continue in that role in White House, according to two people today who were briefed on the decision but not authorised to discuss it publicly.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.

He will need to argue that a federal anti-nepotism law that bar officials from appointing relatives to government positions does not apply to him.

He'll also need to eliminate potential conflicts of interest between his family's multi-billion dollar real estate empire and his government duties.

The President-elect was asked if he still stood by his comments that it was only an attack on Christians.
