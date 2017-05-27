 

Donald Trump's son-in-law at centre of new Russia allegations

Jared Kushner reportedly met with the Russian ambassador last year to discuss setting up a communications channel with the Kremlin.
Related

Politics

North America

00:50
1
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

01:06
2
There has been plenty to talk about, with Donald Trump making headlines for his body language almost daily during his trip.

Watch: Handshakes, pushing and Melania - body language expert analyses President Trump's first trip abroad

00:25
3
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Waratahs take halftime lead against the Highlanders in Dunedin

01:07
4
1

LIVE: Johnson conducts another try for the Warriors just before halftime as Broncos fail to contain high speed attack

01:36
5
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

02:22
Many say without a credit card or access to the Internet, they are finding it hard to buy tickets to next month's test.

Credit card and online ticket sales a roadblock for Manu Samoa fans wanting to attend Eden Park clash with All Blacks

"Many of these families are cash families, that’s what they use," said Mangere's MP.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

Man arrested after allegedly groping woman passenger on trans-Tasman Jetstar flight

The man was arrested at Christchurch airport in the early hours of this morning.

Happy pup reunited with owner after being rescued by firefighters in Auckland

Fire services were called to help retrieve a Labrador that had fallen down a cliff.


 
