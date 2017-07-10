 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Donald Trump's son defends meeting with Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's eldest son acknowledged overnight that he met a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to hear information about his father's Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Both the US and Russian presidents have denied knowing anything about the sit down.
Source: BBC

Donald Trump Jr. tried to brush off the significance of meeting with a foreign lawyer who held out the possibility of dirt on an opponent in the US election.

He tweeted sarcastically, "Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent ... went nowhere but had to listen."

Trump Jr.'s acknowledgment came as a music publicist told The Associated Press that he set up the meeting on behalf of a client in Moscow named Emin Agalarov, the son of a Moscow-based developer who tried to partner with Trump in a hotel project.

Donald Trump Jnr says he was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
Source: BBC

Overnight, the publicist, Rob Goldstone, said in a statement that the Russian lawyer said she had information about purported illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic National Committee that she thought Trump Jr. might find helpful. Goldstone said Trump Jr. agreed to squeeze the meeting into a tight schedule.

Trump Jr.'s tweet is the latest addition to an explanation that has shifted since the meeting in June 2016 was first reported by The New York Times on Sunday.

The US President met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Source: US ABC

Over the weekend, Trump Jr. initially omitted any mention of Clinton from his account of the meeting, saying Saturday that the discussion focused on a disbanded program that had allowed American adoptions of Russian children.

A day later, Trump Jr. acknowledged he was told beforehand that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, might have information "helpful" to the Trump campaign, and was told by her during the meeting that she had information about Clinton.

It appeared that Trump Jr. shifted his account of the meeting after being presented with additional information from The Times, which first reported both the discussion and the prospect of negative information about Clinton.

The Kremlin is disavowing knowledge of the Russian lawyer or of the meeting. Veselnitskaya represented the son of a vice president of state-owned Russian Railways in a New York money-laundering case settled in May before a trial.

The meeting was the earliest known private one between key aides to the president and a Russian.

Federal and congressional investigators are probing Russian meddling in the presidential election and whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russians. Trump calls the investigations a "hoax."

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and now White House senior adviser, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort also attended the meeting with Veselnitskaya.

The Times, citing advisers to the White House who were briefed on the discussion, said Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting after being promised damaging information about Clinton.

In his statement yesteray, Trump Jr. said he was asked by an acquaintance he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant to meet someone who might have helpful information for the campaign. He said he was not told the name of the person before the meeting.

Trump Jr. did not identify the acquaintance who arranged the meeting, but Goldstone confirmed to the AP that it was him, representing his client, Agalarov.

Trump appeared in a pop music video with Agalarov in 2013 that featured several Miss Universe contestants. At the time, Trump owned the pageant.

Goldstone's explanation appears to fit with Trump Jr.'s fuller explanation given Sunday.

Trump Jr. said the attorney claimed during the discussion to have information that "individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee" and supporting Clinton.

"No details or supporting information was provided or even offered," Trump Jr. said. "It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information."

He said his father was unaware of the meeting.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


02:52
2
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Stoke up the fire! Cold front to bring dumping of snow, freezing temperatures and black ice to parts of the South Island

02:54
3
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'


03:20
4
Weather forecaster Sarah Garlick has the latest on the cold front hitting the country.

Video: Imminent winter snow storm is 'going to be significant' – MetService

03:05
5
The Breakfast team says everyone was left deflated after the draw.

England Rugby won't release Lions players for potential unofficial Test decider with All Blacks

02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ