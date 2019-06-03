TODAY |

Donald Trump's slick new hairdo gains attention ahead of UK visit tomorrow

1 NEWS
More From
World
North America

US President, Donald Trump shocked the internet today, sporting a slick new hairdo ahead of his state visit to the UK tomorrow.

President Trump wore the new do on stage to receive a prayer at church today after Christian leaders called for a national day of prayer dedicated to Mr Trump.

His new look has shocked the internet, many approving of the hairstyle.

Trump did however, have a cap in hand, signalling the flattened version of the president's hair may be just due to 'hat hair.'

President Donald Trump gestures after receiving a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Donald Trump's new hairdo has won the approval of many on the internet. Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump is due to arrive in the UK tonight where he will meet with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

Trump will also meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May only days before she steps down from office.

President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Donald Trump sports slick new hairdo ahead of UK visit. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
2
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
3
The All Blacks' coach says there are a number of candidates playing well.
'It's nice to have multiple choices' – Steve Hansen stays coy on All Blacks' third halfback
4
Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
5
Homebound holidaymakers witnessed the blaze which was reported around 2:10pm today.
Watch: Trailer carrying quad bikes goes up in flames on SH1 near Ashburton
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Survivor who crossed paths with gunman in latest US mass shooting thought it was a drill
00:34
Twelve people were killed in a Virginia Beach municipal building over the weekend.

Grieving community prays for Virginia Beach shooting victims

Five injured, including Kiwi, as cruise ship slams into tourist boat in Venice, Italy
02:18
It’s estimated 60 per cent of women in the island nation are victims of domestic violence.

Study recommends churches play a role in solving Samoa's domestic violence issue