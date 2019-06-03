Donald Trump's slick new hairdo gains attention ahead of UK visit tomorrow

US President, Donald Trump shocked the internet today, sporting a slick new hairdo ahead of his state visit to the UK tomorrow.

President Trump wore the new do on stage to receive a prayer at church today after Christian leaders called for a national day of prayer dedicated to Mr Trump.

His new look has shocked the internet, many approving of the hairstyle.

Trump did however, have a cap in hand, signalling the flattened version of the president's hair may be just due to 'hat hair.'

Donald Trump's new hairdo has won the approval of many on the internet. Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump is due to arrive in the UK tonight where he will meet with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.