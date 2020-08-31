Donald Trump's sister sharply criticises president and his children in newly-released recording

Donald Trump's older sister is heard sharply criticizing her brother and two of his children in a new set of recordings released by her niece, who recently wrote a book denouncing the US president.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the recordings, former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry is heard criticising Ivanka Trump for posting a photo on Instagram of herself and her young son, amid a public outcry over the separation of migrant children from their parents at the country's southern border.

She continues saying that Ivanka is a "mini-Donno" and that her father is "besotted" with her, adding "she's always been his favorite".

Trump Barry can also be heard saying that the president's second son, Eric, has become "the moron publicly".

Talking about her brother, she says he never did anything unless it was to his benefit and accused him of being "tight".

The president's sister was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who recently released a book denouncing her uncle, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."